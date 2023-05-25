Dollar General is opening its first Downtown Louisville location

The retailer intends to open at the site of a recently closed drugstore.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dollar General has plans to open its first location in Downtown Louisville.

According to a permit filed with the city, the retailer will take over the space that once occupied a former Walgreens at 200 E. Broadway.

The renovation is expected to cost $256,000.

Walgreens opened that store in 2005, but closed the location in November last year, along with three other locations on Algonquin Parkway, Taylor Boulevard, and Terry Road.

The company looks to build where it can offer customers an easy and convenient place to shop, spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi told the Associated Press.

Right now, Dollar General has more than a dozen stores in Jefferson County.

