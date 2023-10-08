Former Kentucky justice secretary says people shouldn't view LMPD chief's decision as surprising

"We acknowledge what happened in the past, we acknowledge there were some deficiencies there; those days are over," Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel and her command staff reviewed 33 cases highlighted in the Department of Justice's report, based on policy at the time of the incident.

Thursday, the chief determined there will be no further punishment directly related to the DOJ's findings.

Former Kentucky Justice Secretary J. Michael Brown said people shouldn't view the chief's decision as a surprise.

"The DOJ reported self-indicated that when they came in they were not going to be looking at discrete instances they were going to be looking at patterns and practice," he said.

Chanelle Helm with Black Lives Matter, Louisville said the purpose of the 2020 protests was to demand disciplinary actions, to hold officers accountable.

"People didn't enter the streets to have a parade; they entered the street angry, they entered the street mad, they entered the street hurt," she said.

Gwinn-Villaroel acknowledged that LMPD's use of force and supervision improved prior to the DOJ report's release.

"We acknowledge what happened in the past, we acknowledge there were some deficiencies there; those days are over," she said.

Brown explains how the chief's actions so far in firing seven other officers on the force, benefit LMPD now that a federal consent decree is soon to come.

"It demonstrates to all those good officers, and that's the vast majority of officers, that those who don't follow the law, who do violate policy, are going to be dealt with," he said.

Helm agreed saying officers need to be held accountable for their actions.

"If we cannot adjudicate people who put on a uniform and then cause harm they may cause harm or kill somebody outrageously because of their relationship to city leadership," she said.

The chief and Mayor Craig Greenberg said Thursday they're still waiting to receive the first draft of the consent decree from the DOJ.

