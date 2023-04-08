City misses deadline to release body camera footage of cases listed in DOJ report

When WHAS11 News followed up last Monday, the mayor and police chief said to expect the video within the next two weeks. That day would be Friday, Aug. 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville mayor and police chief missed another self-imposed deadline this week.

When Mayor Craig Greenberg and Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel released the more than 60 cases mentioned in the Department of Justice's reports in May, they said the footage would be released in 60 days.

That deadline came and went in July.

When WHAS11 News followed up last Monday, they said to expect the video within the next two weeks.

That day would be Friday, Aug. 4.

WHAS11 asked the mayor about the transparency concerns Friday.

"I'm looking forward to releasing that as soon as its practical here, and hopefully that's in the very near future," Greenberg said. "We are focused on this, this is a key priority for us in the city, for LMPD, for the chief, for myself and we certainly know it is for the community as well."

He said he doesn't like the fact they missed the date but added "we are going to get that asap out."

Of those 60 cases used in the DOJ report, 33 of them will be reviewed by Gwinn-Villaroel to determine the next steps.

