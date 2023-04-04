DOJ plans in-person community meeting related to release of probe into LMPD, city

Officials are looking to gather ideas from the community for LMPD reform. Here's how you can participate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after the Department of Justice released findings in the investigation of Metro Police and City of Louisville, officials have announced a public forum to the community a chance to share their ideas about police reform.

The DOJ says they are continuing their work to address the conduct outlined in the 86-page report which stated the city and the police department engaged in “patterns and practice of conduct, depriving people their rights under the Constitution and federal law.”

Some of those findings included excessive force, conducting searches based on invalid warrants, unlawfully discriminates against Black people and violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech critical of policing.

DOJ officials say voices from the community on how to implement change is “crucial.”

The public community meeting will be held on Apr. 12 at the South Central Regional Library on Jefferson Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make that meeting, there are two walk-in sessions where community members can speak with DOJ representatives.

April 11: Shawnee Library – 3912 West Broadway (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

April 13: Middletown Library – 12556 Shelbyville Road (12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.)