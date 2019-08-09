LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overcast skies wouldn’t normally be ideal pool conditions for these dog owners.

They’re saying Saturday’s weather is just “possum” for a day at the pool.

Dog owners were able to bring their four-legged best friends to the 6th annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim at the YMCA and let them off the leash so they could have some fun in the pool before closing down for the season.

Dozens of dogs came out to enjoy the opportunity to get some relaxing time and play in the water.

Dog owners say it’s not just about having fun at the pool but also raising awareness for several different causes.

“Oh, it’s a fundraiser. It’s a great organization – it helps so many people going into the program of trying to recover and get strong,” Kay Boyd, a cancer survivor, said.

Animal advocated Mychell Lawson said, “Kentucky is behind on animal protection and welfare but our citizens are not in the same place that our state is – we love our animals, we love our dogs, we want them to be taken care of and we want to take care of our own.”

The LiveStrong group is at every YMCA in the country and the Louisville chapter is a strong unit.

They say anyone is welcome to come out and you don’t have to be in remission. You can be undergoing cancer treatment.

