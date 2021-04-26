'There's no words...no words': Dozens of dogs killed in Kentucky kennel fire

Owner of Doggy Style Kennels Ron Kraemer said 27 dogs and 27 puppies died in the fire.

LORETTO, Ky. — Dozens of dogs in Nelson County are dead after a fire ripped through kennels on Friday.

Owner of Doggy Style Kennels in Loretto, Ron Kraemer, said 27 dogs and 27 puppies died in the fire. He's been raising and breeding Labrador retrievers behind his home since 2009.

"There's no words...no words," Kraemer said. "Financially it'll be a wrecking I'm sure, but there's so much more there."

Kramer said he took a quick trip to the store to buy dog food Friday morning until he got the frightening call from a neighbor about the fire.

"I was less than a mile and a half down my road," he said. "I was pulling to the driveway and rushed down here and it was too late there was nothing that anything could be done as far as saving the dogs."

Miraculously, one of the dogs made it out alive. Kraemer believes the dog, Candy, pushed open a gate to escape the flames.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. Ron spent Monday cleaning up to rebuild the piece of his home.

When he posted about the tragedy on Facebook people from across the country shared overwhelming support.

"It's important that everyone that reached out knows I thank you," Kraemer said.

