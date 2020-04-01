LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two dogs are dead after eating an undetermined substance in the backyard of a home in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood, according to LMPD. This happened in the 800 block of Mulberry Street.

The owner of the pets, Amelia Oglesby, said her two dogs ate poison that somehow ended up near the fence in her backyard.

While she was away, her sister was watching her dogs and said they were spending a lot of time by the back fence. Oglesby said that was normal with how many cars and people pass by. It wasn't until one of the dogs started to have a seizure that her sister realized something wasn't right.

"So after it had lasted for more than 15 minutes, she took her to the emergency vet services," Oglesby said. The doctors decided to keep her overnight.

"My sister got back to my house and the larger dog, the pitbull, was also seizing at that point, and when she called me about the second dog. That's when I like, my heart kind of sunk and just knew that something was wrong and that shouldn't have happened to both dogs at the same time. That's insane," Oglesby said.

She explained there was some sort of orange, gummy substance found on their paws and in their teeth. That's what she believes the poison was in. The dogs had to be euthanized after ingesting it.

Now, she is warning people in the Schnitzelburg community about what happened in hopes that this won't happen to other dog owners.

"And I know my third dog that I was lucky to have with me. I hate to do it but I have to put a muzzle on him when I have him outside because I'm just terrified that he's going to eat something," Oglesby said.

LMPD confirmed that officers responded to the incident and encouraged the homeowners to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services. According to LMPD, LMAS will handle the investigation.

