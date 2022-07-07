'It's heartbreaking': Beloved dog trainer dies after motorcycle crash; friends reflect on his legacy

Board members and others who work at the Humane Society of Oldham County say Dave Benson was much more than a dog trainer. He was a friend but also a mentor to many.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — He was in tune with the world of canines to the point he named himself "Dave the Dog Man," but it was the big heart of 43-year-old Dave Benson of Pewee Valley that so many are remembering.

Benson was killed Wednesday evening in a motorcycle crash on Westport Road. He was a mentor and a dog lover, but most importantly, he was compassionate.

"That was one of his goals, was to be a better human being every day, and to help others," said Becky Roberts, the Humane Society of Oldham County's dog coordinator.

Roberts says she tried to call Benson Thursday morning, not knowing what happened Wednesday night, excited to get their program with local incarcerated people back up and running.

"It was about an hour later, my teammate called me, and she gave me the news," Roberts said.

WHAS11 News covered Benson back in 2019 to talk about that very program called Camp K-9 which allowed for incarcerated people at the Kentucky State Reformatory to train dogs.

"My mission in life is to transform lives with the power of the dog. That's the reason I get up absolutely every single day," Benson said.

The Humane Society of Oldham County's President Michelle Culp says this is a huge loss for their team.

"It's very upsetting, because he's a friend. He's not just somebody who does things for us. He was a friend to us," said Culp.

Benson told WHAS11 back in 2019 his role with the team is exactly where he was meant to be.

"The Humane Society of Oldham County has given me the opportunity in the last nine years to change thirty lives and that is just an absolute blessing," he said.

"Saying David was a dog trainer didn't even start on what he was, saying he was just a dog trainer is saying that the Humane Society likes animals. I mean, there were so many layers to this guy," said Roberts.

Culp says they plan to construct a memorial for Benson on the property.

"The thought that you're not going to see him anymore. It's heartbreaking," said Culp.

Roberts says there's a bigger message here for drivers going forward.

"He'd say, what's your takeaway from today, Becky? And so my takeaway is, just be more aware," said Roberts.

Both Roberts and Culp say they'll work to continue his legacy.

