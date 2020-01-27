LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society is searching for answers after a good Samaritan brought a dog in that had been dragged behind a truck.

Dean is an 8-year-old Beagle. The KHS says someone brought Dean in after watching him being dragged behind a truck on a country road.

The finder heard the dog yell and went outside to see what was happening.

Dean had a rope tied around his neck and was tied to the truck during the incident the rope came loose and the truck quickly sped off.

"It is a pretty nasty wound and he's obviously lived a pretty terrible life and it's going to take a while to get him back to one hundred percent. But he's in a great mood even though that hurts pretty bad and we are taking good care of him," a worker at KHS said.

The Facebook post did not give a location as to where this happened.

If you have any information that could help KHS track down the people responsible, you're asked to call police 574-LMPD.




















