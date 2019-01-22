LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMAS and LMPD are investigating after a dog was seriously hurt and ultimately died from injuries resembling a hatchet to the head.

Ozzy Gibson, director at LMAS is meeting with LMPD tomorrow morning to share details on this investigation and figure out how to move forward.

According to a Facebook post by Rachel Lynn, the dog was found in the Valley Downs neighborhood on Aristides Rd. Click here to view the original post. WARNING: some of the images are disturbing.

LMAS said the dog was taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital around 10 p.m. Sunday with serious injuries. It was determined that the animal had been hit forcefully with a sharp blade capable of serious skull damage.

Since the dog was brought in as a stray, the hospital contacted Louisville Metro Animal Services who determined the dog's injuries were so severe, it was in his best interest to be euthanized.

LMAS wants to remind people to call them and report any animal issues so they can get to the scene as quickly as possible. Call (502) 473-7387 to report an incident.

If you have any information in the case, call police at 574-LMPD.