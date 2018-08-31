LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- New court documents filed in the lawsuit between Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville show a pair of former basketball coaches may have tried to hide a sports agent's on-campus visit.

That agent, Christian Dawkins, is tied to the alleged bribery scheme involving Brian Bowen.

According to those documents, former assistant Kenny Johnson asked a staffer to leave Dawkins' name from a list of Bowen's visitors and former assistant Jordan Fair left his name off the form.

Dawkins was one of ten people arrested in the FBI's investigation into a pay-for-play scheme in college basketball.

