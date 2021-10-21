'Causes patients to suffer': Private doctor's office recovering after property damage causes power outage

Video shows power meters broken and alarm cords cut, what Dr. Suresh Nair believes is vandalism. Some patients were left waiting for medication.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular private doctor's office in Southwest Jefferson County is recovering after employees say it was vandalized earlier this week.

Video Dr. Suresh Nair provided WHAS11 shows power meters broken, leading to outages and alarm cords cut. In many cases, patients were left waiting for care and medication.

Employees at Dr. Nair's internal medicine practice, which has run for more than 20 years, believe this has become a repeated problem, at times putting lives in danger.

"[In the past] we've had a bullet go through our waiting room, a car go right through our building," said Dr. Nair, whose office regularly services more than 100 patients a day. "I had that gut feeling of here we go again."

Dr. Nair said seeing his property damaged has become all too common, in every way you could think of.

"I vividly remember at least five such incidences," he said.

An administrator showed WHAS11 the most recent incident, the aftermath of what they're calling vandalism. They say they were made aware of it around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

"Wires were busted open," an administrator said.

The practice says it ended up starting the work week with no power, no internet and no phone service for hours, as times they say preventing patients from getting what they need.

Dr. Nair told WHAS11 it affected hundreds of patients. The damage led to delays for the pharmacy they partner with inside.

"At that point, you're so far behind, you're just playing catch up," Dr. Nair said.

Meanwhile, LMPD confirms it responded to the scene that morning but could only conclude that alarm wires had been cut. We're told an officer referred that issue to LG&E.

"This is causing a lot of anguish and causes our patients to suffer," Dr. Nair said.

It's left the practice wondering what more they can do, and at what cost. It already has 32 security cameras, and now is considering taking the next step.

"We're probably going to have to build a wall up with double steel doors," Dr. Nair said, trying to make sure a close call doesn't someday lead to real injuries.

An LMPD spokesperson confirmed to WHAS11 that there wasn't a report made there. He tells us vandalism cases are normally cited, and although he said this appears to have the makings of it, he can't confirm more details until talking to the specific officer Thursday.

WHAS11 will follow up when that happens.

