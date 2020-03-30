LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Severely deteriorated pavement and other problem areas uncovered through the New Dixie Highway project are being fixed as the final surfacing project prep work begins.

Crews have been working along with the Dixie Highway corridor leveling, wedging and milling the roadway. Doing the work during the daylight hours will improve the smoothness of the road, which should be a noticeable improvement to drivers.

“A lot of Dixie Highway was not in great shape, to begin with, and of course, drivers there have been dealing with the road that was under construction for the past two years,” Callihan said. “While the circumstances are very unfortunate, we are glad that we could take advantage of this slower traffic time to provide a higher quality road surface.”

Temporary lane closures are expected during the work. This work is continuing with little impact from COVID-19 according to a news release.

Essential construction and infrastructure work will continue with workers observing the necessary health and safety measures.

“We are so appreciative of the work the crews are doing during this time, maintaining as much social distance as possible while also working to complete the project,” said John Callihan, New Dixie Highway Project manager. “Our first priority is the safety of the work crews.”

The final surfacing and striping will be completed by mid-May. Crews are also continuing to work on technology components of the New Dixie Highway, including improved signaling.

