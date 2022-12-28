Louisville Metro Police investigating Dixie Highway shooting; 2 injured

There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to a department spokesperson, Third Division officers responded to a report of a shooting outside the Newcome Funeral Home.

When officers arrived at the funeral home, they learned several gunshots had been fired into the parking lot.

Police later learned that a man had been shot and had taken himself to Southwest Hospital. The man is expected to survive from his injuries.

A second victim was located on the scene. She had sustained minor injuries from debris as a result of the shooting, LMPD said.

LMPD's Third Division is handling the investigation and at this time there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting are asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673. Reports can also be made online.

