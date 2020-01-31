LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are investigating a crash on Dixie Highway involving a pedestrian and a semi.

The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.

According to police, the person was clipped by the semi and did not sustain any serious injuries. All lanes of Dixie Highway are back open.

