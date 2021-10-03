Dixie Highway head-on crash kills 1, injures another, Metro Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash in southwestern Jefferson County.
Metro Police said Third Division officers responded to Dixie Highway and West Orell Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a preliminary investigation, a passenger vehicle traveling northbound crossed over into oncoming southbound traffic, striking a southbound pickup truck head-on.
Police said the male driver and sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup truck’s driver was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
North and southbound lanes in the 12300 block of Dixie Highway is expected to be shut down for three hours.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.