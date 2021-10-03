Dixie Highway head-on crash kills 1, injures another, Metro Police say

North and southbound lanes in the 12300 block of Dixie Highway is expected to be shut down for three hours while the investigation continues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash in southwestern Jefferson County.

Metro Police said Third Division officers responded to Dixie Highway and West Orell Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a passenger vehicle traveling northbound crossed over into oncoming southbound traffic, striking a southbound pickup truck head-on.

Police said the male driver and sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck’s driver was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

