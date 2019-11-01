LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after an at Dixie Highway and Fury Way just south of Greenwood.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle headed southbound on Dixie drifted into the northbound lanes, striking another vehicle. A female passenger in a Fiat was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Fiat driver and two occupants in a Dodge vehicle were transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine which vehicle was at fault and whether there will be any charges.

All lanes of Dixie Highway are now open.