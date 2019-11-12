LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews on the Dixie Highway Project have finished installing medians, curbing and sidewalks, opening all lanes of Dixie Highway Dec. 11.

The construction between Greenwood Road and Crums Lane forced long-term lane closures that drivers have been facing since December 2017.

Project leaders said there should be no significant lane closures for the remainder of construction, but there will be "local" lane closures as crews complete the new TARC Rapid bus stops and install bushes and sod.

“We know people have been waiting for this day for a long time,” project manager John Callihan said. “We have appreciated the patience of Dixie Highway drivers – who have helped us complete this project on time – and with no serious injuries.”

The work is all part of a $35 million investment to improve safety, mobility and livability in the area. Medians are meant to stop mid-block left turns to create a safer and more efficient roadway, and TARC's rapid transit route is meant to improve travel times.

The Rapid will begin running early next year and provide service every 15 minutes during workdays. Final surfacing and striping will be put into place in the spring.

