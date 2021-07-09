Man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near West Point

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

WEST POINT, Ky. — One man was killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash near West Point, Kentucky.

Louisville police said two vehicles collided on Dixie Highway at Katherine Station Road at around 5:15 p.m. Friday. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

No other information on the crash has been released.

All lanes of traffic in the area were shut down as LMPD's Traffic Unit investigated the scene.

