Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in southwest Jefferson County.

Louisville police said officers responded to a report at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pendleton Road just before 3 p.m.

LMPD said a preliminary investigation found the driver of a pickup truck heading southbound on Dixie Highway attempted to make a left turn on Pendleton when it pulled in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. All northbound lanes of Dixie Highway at Pendleton are expected to remain closed while LMPD's Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

