LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County.

Police said their investigation revealed a man driving northbound on Dixie entered the southbound land when he hit an oncoming vehicle.

The man later died from his injuries at UofL Health, police said.

LMPD said both people in the southbound vehicle were also transported to UofL Health; the driver was in serious condition while his passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said both the northbound and southbound lanes will be blocked while the Traffic Unit investigates.

