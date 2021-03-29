Police investigating deadly crash on Dixie Highway

According to LMPD, a woman was killed Monday morning after a crash near Bowen Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a crash that left one woman dead early Monday morning.

According to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at Dixie Highway and Bowen Avenue. Police believe a woman was driving south on Dixie Highway when she crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

The woman was killed in the crash. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and Mitchell said his or her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Police did not say if there were any ongoing traffic issues caused by the investigation.

