District Judge Brian Crick confirmed dead from severe weather

The Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed the death of Brian Crick, District Judge serving McLean and Muhlenberg counties.

KENTUCKY, USA — District Court Judge, Brian Crick, who represented the 45th Judicial District died in the severe storms that hit multiple parts of Kentucky.

His wife and children survived.

The Kentucky Supreme Court confirmed his death in a statement from Chief Justice Minton saying, "we are especially heartbroken... this is a shocking loss to his family, his community and the court system."

Crick was elected to the 45th District Court in 2010 and presided over McLean and Muhlenberg counties.

Statement from Chief Justice Minton on Tornado Damage in Western Kentucky pic.twitter.com/292bEoYePu — Kentucky Courts (@kentuckycourts) December 11, 2021

