Candidates share top concerns as Metro Council looks to fill District 1 seat

Council members interviewed eight applicants who explained what they believe is the biggest issue facing the district.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crime was the top issue at a special Metro Council meeting where members interviewed applicants for the vacant seat in District 1.

The district, which includes neighborhoods like Parkland, Park DuValle, Lake Dreamland and Chickasaw was left vacant when Jessica Green was appointed circuit court judge.

Republican candidate Charlie Bell said, “Crime would be the number one thing because even where I live on 30th and Southern, there’s not too many nights where I don’t hear the police sirens or those types of things going on,” he said. “I believe bridging the gap between the police and residents would help that a lot.”

Democrat Victor Keye discussed the housing crisis.

“When I drive in the west end, I see a lot of vacant properties and it bothers me when I go to other districts, I don’t see that. So, I’m always thinking what can we do? What programs [or] what entities can we partner with to eliminate some of these hardships we’re seeing and these eyesores in the community?” he said.

Kathleen Parks, another Democrat eyeing the seat, hinted family values play a role in the uptick in violence.

“Our family values have been lost in many aspects, which is why we have the crime and the drugs and the gun violence and all of these issues we're speaking about today,” she said.

Metro Council is expected to vote on the applicants during a Thursday meeting.

Then, the new council member will be sworn in.

The following are the candidates looking to be considered for the vacant seat:

Kathleen Parks (D)

Angela Bowen (D)

Kevin Wiggington (D)

Charlie Bell (R)

Arub Hassan

Richard Whitlock Jr. (D)

Dustin Cox (D)

Victor Keye (D)

Derrick Robinson (D)

