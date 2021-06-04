Indiana police patrolling for distracted drivers on Thursday

On Thursday, April 8, law enforcement agencies will be conducting high-visibility patrols aimed at distracted drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, so police across the state are enforcing a one-day campaign to remind people of the dangers of texting and distracted driving.

On Thursday, April 8, law enforcement agencies will be conducting high-visibility patrols aimed at distracted drivers.

Distracted driving is defined as any activity that takes attention away from the task of driving and includes everything from adjusting the radio, to texting, to eating and drinking.

In 2020, Indiana became the 22nd state in the nation to pass a hands-free device driving law, which prohibits motorists from holding a mobile device, except in emergencies, while their vehicles are moving. Anyone caught violating the law could face a Class C infraction with fines up to $500.

Since the law went into effect last July, more than 2,918 citations and 7,352 warnings have been issued statewide as of March 31, according to the criminal justice institute.