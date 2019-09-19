LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College announced they have settled their disagreement with Papa Johns.

The school and pizza company got into a disagreement over $20K in scholarships that Simmons said Papa John’s was rescinding for scholarships. The alleged move came right after Papa Johns' ousted founder, John Schnatter, gave Simmons $1,000,000.

Both Simmons President Kevin Cosby and Board Chairman Mark Lynn said the dispute has been worked out.

