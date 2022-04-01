x
Go see this event after Thunder Over Louisville

Fans can get an up-close look at military aircraft, as well as meet some of the aircrews who fly them
Credit: WHAS11
A new U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 7, 2022, with the director of the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, on board. The aircraft, being delivered to the 123rd Airlift Wing from the Lockheed-Martin factory in Marietta, Georgia, is the third of eight slated for the unit, which is converting from legacy C-130H transports. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in over 20 years, the Planes of Thunder Static Display is returning to Thunder Weekend in honor of the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force!

The Static Display is set for Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the day after the Thunder Over Louisville show.

Fans can get an up-close look at military aircraft, as well as meet some of the aircrews who fly them. 

Scheduled Performances

  • U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo
  • U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo
  • U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight
  • Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing with the new C-130J
  • Commemorative Air Force’s B-29, B-24, and B-25
  • U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler Demo with a Legacy Flight
  • Younkin Airshows

However, if you want to see the aircraft display this year, you'll need to reserve your spot in advance. 

There's no parking or direct access to the base for the event. Guests can only access the event by parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and reserving a shuttle pass to see the display. 

Shuttle passes are $10 each and the first 5,000 guests get a commemorative Thunder Wing Pin!

More information on the Planes of Thunder Static Display will be released as the event gets closer.

