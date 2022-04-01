Go see this event after Thunder Over Louisville

Fans can get an up-close look at military aircraft, as well as meet some of the aircrews who fly them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in over 20 years, the Planes of Thunder Static Display is returning to Thunder Weekend in honor of the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force!

The Static Display is set for Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the day after the Thunder Over Louisville show.

Fans can get an up-close look at military aircraft, as well as meet some of the aircrews who fly them.

Scheduled Performances

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight

Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing with the new C-130J

Commemorative Air Force’s B-29, B-24, and B-25

U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler Demo with a Legacy Flight

Younkin Airshows

However, if you want to see the aircraft display this year, you'll need to reserve your spot in advance.

There's no parking or direct access to the base for the event. Guests can only access the event by parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and reserving a shuttle pass to see the display.

Shuttle passes are $10 each and the first 5,000 guests get a commemorative Thunder Wing Pin!

More information on the Planes of Thunder Static Display will be released as the event gets closer.

MORE ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.