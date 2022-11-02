Disney on Ice is coming to Louisville

You can catch Moana, Rapunzel, Elsa and more next Spring at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets got on sale Nov. 9.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Take your kiddos out for a night on the town with their best friends: Moana, Belle, Elsa, Mickey Mouse and more.

Next spring, an iconic Disney production will "slide" into the Derby City for five "cool" performances across four days.

Disney on Ice will be performing "Find Your Hero", a family-friendly experience that showcases many kids' favorite Disney characters, according to a press release.

Characters Disney on Ice will feature next Spring:

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy

Moana and Maui

Anna, Elsa and Olaf

Ariel and Sebastian-the-crab

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Belle, the Beast and numerous enchanted objects

Disney On Ice will bring these beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make this an experience the whole family will surely treasure forever.

Disney on Ice – Find Your Hero showtimes in Louisville

Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets go on sale Nov. 9. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

