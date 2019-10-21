LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Disney on Ice announced today that there will be five performances of their tour at the KFC Yum! Center in April, 2020.

The "Worlds of Enchantment" tour says that fans will see their favorite Disney characters, "from wheels to waves, royal realms to infinity and beyond."

Tickets go on sale October 29.

Dates and Times of Performances:

April 9 @ 7 p.m.

April 10 @ 7 p.m.

April 11 @ 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

April 12 @ 2 p.m.

