LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Corrections union leaders are meeting with Metro Council caucus leaders to discuss options to help ease crowding in jail and shutdown the overflow space.

A quick glance behind the bars above LMPD headquarters and you can see the age. The space was built in the 1950s.

The HVAC system doesn't work and the plumbing is constantly underway repair, according to jail leaders.

Last week, inmates flushed bedding and clothing down the toilet, causing the pipes to burst below.

Jail leaders report they've spent more than $130,000 working to maintain the overflow facility and more than $2 million in overtime, keeping it staffed.

Its costly nature is one of the reasons Metro Council caucus leaders are meeting with jail union leaders to discuss a mandatory shut-down of the facility.

FOP President Tracy Dotson said he was contacted by Councilman Brent Ackerson to talk money and safety and possible solutions.

Jail leaders said they have no choice but utilize the overflow space because of overcrowding.

Dotson said at Thursday night’s meeting they plan to discuss other options, like bond reform and home incarceration.

The hope is they will find a new way to ease jail overcrowding at Metro Corrections.

