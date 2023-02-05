Negotiations between Inspector General's office, LMPD ongoing

Council member Jecory Arthur told WHAS11 News discussions were held recently and lasted several hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Talks are continuing amid ongoing negotiations between the Inspector General’s office and Metro Police.

Arthur said he hopes they can come to an agreement to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two parties.

However, he said he is ready to act if no agreement can be met.

“Myself and Councilwoman Paula McCraney have an ordinance that we fail to address it through law, but we’re hoping it can be addressed just through their agreement internally. If not, we will introduce an ordinance to mandate it,” he said.

Metro Council has been working to strengthen the Office of the Inspector General by proposing an amendment that would allow the office to only focus on LMPD administrative issues and not criminal.

Inspector General Ed Harness said by focusing on policy mistakes, officers will be compelled to testify as opposed to criminal matters in which officers can reserve the right not to incriminate themselves.

