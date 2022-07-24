'We're bigger than one story': Dirt Bowl returns to Shawnee Park for playoffs two weeks after shooting

Event organizers were eager to resume play. They are clear in stating what happened after the Dirt Bowl two weeks ago doesn’t define it going forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the Dirt Bowl has been a neighborhood favorite.

There has been so much history in 50 plus years with memories spanning generations.

Seeing 5-on-5 on the blacktop in the west Louisville park has been a near guarantee – every summer until last week when there was no Dirt Bowl, making Saturday’s return a little bit different.

“The crowd, it was down significantly more than what it normally is,” Dirt Bowl co-organizer Ravon Churchill said. “We kinda expected that – knew it was going to be some collateral damage.”

Just after the final whistle two weeks ago, 30-year-old Herbert Lee, was seen on police body camera shooting an LMPD officer in his bulletproof vest.

Officers working security at the tournament attempted to apprehend and arrest him for active warrants. What followed, many described as chaotic and confusing.

“It happened, there’s nothing we can do about it. Once again, we have a great time. It’s what you make it. It’s not going to change anything – not going to change anything,” Gerry Fowler, a longtime participant said.

“Resilience is a good word,” Churchill said.

While many come for the basketball, others come for the fellowship.

“There is a whole group of different communities getting together for one common goal – that’s family, sportsmanship, and you know enjoying a good day,” a participant added.

Saturday was a good day for many regulars of the tournament. They know it will only get better.

“We’re bigger than one story,” Churchill said.