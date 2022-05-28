Lawsuit claims insurance companies haven't paid Dino's Food Mart for 2020 protest damage

Dino's was looted after suffering significant fire damage during protests in 2020, but claims it has yet to receive any insurance payments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a recently filed lawsuit, Dino's Food Mart is claiming its insurance company has yet to pay for damages suffered during protests in 2020.

According to the lawsuit, on June 1, 2020, during protests for justice following the death of Breonna Taylor, someone threw a Molotov cocktail on the food mart's roof and the building caught fire.

Once the Louisville Fire Department put out the fire, the lawsuit alleges protesters then looted the store.

"Dino's suffered damage, including but not limited to, the business, inventory, equipment and property damage," Nader Shunnarah, Dino's counsel said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that a representative from one of the food mart's insurance companies, Encova Service Corporation and Motorist Mutual Insurance Group, came to the store and took photos of the damage and prepared an appraisal of the loss and damage.

But two years later, Dino's says it has yet to receive an insurance payment, despite following the proper steps to file a claim under the policy.

The lawsuit claims the insurance companies are acting in bad faith and are under a breach of contract for not making the payments. It says that the companies are obligated to pay for the loss.

The amount of money owed to the business was not included in the lawsuit. It would be decided by a jury at trial if the lawsuit moves forward.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.