Louisville Metro shuts down Dino's Food Mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Government has shut down Dino's Food Mart, with the Department of Codes and Regulations citing it as a public nuisance and ordering the owners to vacate the property.

In a letter to property owners SHM 2601 LLC, the city cites more than 1,000 police runs at Dino's in the last two years. Since it was first cited as a public nuisance in July 24, Louisville Metro said there has been an assault and arrest for synthetic drug possession at the store.

The property owners can appeal the citation with the Louisville Metro Code Enforcement Board. If they choose not to appeal, they must pay a $400 penalty and remove the nuisance.

"Should the Public Nuisance not be abated, the Department of Codes and Regulations shall be authorized at any time to issue additional civil penalties," the citation says. "Each day that a violation continues after a notice has been issued shall be deemed a separate offense."

