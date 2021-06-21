Louisville Zoo's new dinosaur exhibit takes guests back in time

Dino Quest will feature life-sized robotic dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new exhibit at the Louisville Zoo will take guests back to a time when dinosaurs walked the earth.

Dino Quest, presented by Great Clips, will feature 19 life-sized robotic dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods created by Dino Don Inc.

“We are thrilled to be offering the world’s largest robotic dinosaur experience to our Zoo fans,” John Walczak, Director of the Louisville Zoo, said in a release. “Not only will this be a fun and unique opportunity for our guests, but it will also be an educational one that the whole family will enjoy. Dinosaurs are an extremely important part of animal history, and the ancestors of our reptile animal ambassadors at the Zoo today."

Guests are invited to explore the Dino Quest exhibit from June 26 through September 19.

Tickets are available online at louisvillezoo.org/tickets.

For more information on the Dino Quest exhibit, visit LouisvilleZoo.org/dino.

