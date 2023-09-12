'I'm so hurt he's gone': Family remembers beloved son killed in Dixie Highway hit-and-run

Dimitric Dryden-Danzy is described as 'the life of the party,' someone who brought immeasurable joy to so many in the family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wanda “Cookie” Dryden showed a video of her son breakdancing on her phone.

Chris Brown, one of his favorite artists, played in the background.

"Wait 'til the good part," she said, laughing as Dimitric Dryden-Danzy popped off the floor. Her tears trailed the laughter.

On Sunday, Sep 12, a driver killed him in a hit-and-run at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.

"I want my family to – and myself, to move past this tragedy to be able to smile every day without crying. Cause that's all it's been, constant tears," Dryden said.

Her sister, Sheena Gadson, is familiar with the laughter and tears too.

"It's like we'll just bust out crying all of a sudden and I'll just start laughing. Remember that time when Di did XYZ? Y'know," she said.

Dimitric's family said, even at age 26, he brought them so much joy.

"[He was] always laughing, joking, dancing. He thought he was a rapper. One thing he gonna do is ask you for a dollar," Dryden said.

More laughter followed as the memories came back.

Among several titles—lover, hustler, rapper—his mother calls him a fighter too. Born with Down Syndrome and digestive issues, Dryden-Danzy required a feeding tube and colonoscopy bag until he was a toddler. Then he had open heart surgery but was proud of the scar.

"God gave him to me, blessed me with him. I always say he's my blessing. I have seven children and I love all of them, but he was my blessing, he was my special baby. And again, I wouldn't have changed it for nothing in the world. I'm so hurt he's gone,” she said.

Dryden-Danzy's father, Dimitrios Danzy, feels the hurt too, and said the neighborhood shares the love for his son.

"Di was loved by everyone in this area. He worked several little spots, cleaning up, taking out trash, and everybody from Southland Terrace to Walgreen's, they just loved him."

With an arrest made, the family's thankful for Shively Police Department's efforts.

It has brought them a step closer to healing, a leap ahead of where Dryden expected.

"I just thank God. In Jesus' name, I thank God that they got this man so quick. That was such a worry. I didn't think—to be honest, I thought it was going to be forever," she said.

The only forever left now is how long she'll hold her son in her heart.

Dimitric's family set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of funeral and medical expenses. If you'd like to donate, please click here.

