LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christopher McKinney died after a fight at Nowhere Bar in the Highlands last weekend, and police are still investigating the moments that led up to that fight.

The incident sparked conversations online about alleged violence at the bar. So, our FOCUS team turned to crime report data.

That data tells us LMPD was on the 1100 block of Bardstown Road, where Nowhere Bar is located, at least 23 times last year. That's roughly twice a month.

Out of those 23 incidents, six incidents involved violence or the threat of violence. So, we pulled those police reports.

Five of those incidents mentioned violence at Nowhere Bar. We found two reports listed an LMPD officer as the victim.

To be clear, these numbers don't represent every time police were at the bar, only visits that ended with a report.

We know LMPD often positions an officer near the bar on busy nights and weekends.

