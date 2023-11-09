'We don’t want this connection': Highview community fights proposed development of nearby 14 acres

During the public hearing, Leisure Development shared maps and their reasons why they believe their proposal could fit, but some took their concerns to the podium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From farmland to a subdivision, neighbors in the Highview area of Jefferson County fought a plan to build many homes on Monday.

A Louisville company, Leisure Development, wants 14 acres between Glaser Lane and Beulah Church Road to be rezoned to build 43 homes.

Long-time residents weren't happy with this proposal.

“We don’t want this connection, we don’t want foot traffic to risk the safety of our residents in here,” community member Lauren Ruedel said.

Leisure Development said their homes would have a minimum of 6,000 square feet with veneer brick, leaving more than 30% of open space.

Ruedel and community member Stephen Brown both said there are no sidewalks and the nearby area is already congested.

"During rush hour you’ll sit through three or four lights because it is just so backed up,” Brown said.

They said the subdivision is already known for flooding and more housing could cause even more damage.

Some residents took their concerns to the podium.

Some residents took their concerns to the podium.

“Do you think that is funny, we’re destroying everything. We can’t breathe like this," one speaker said.

Brown and Ruedel fear the quality of the proposed homes.

“I want people to have a place to live but we want something that blends in more with the community and I’m concerned about my property value,” Brown said.

Although they both would like to see something different on the land, they’re just satisfied that duplexes aren’t coming to the farm.

"We appreciate that they took away the duplexes and they are basing it on homes; we’re just hoping it will be something else like you said the surroundings that blend in just a little bit better,” Ruedel said.

This zoning proposal is now headed to Louisville Metro Council. They have the final say on approval.

