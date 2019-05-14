LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A historic farm near Shelbyville Road is getting some new neighbors, more than 300 if them.

Louisville development company NTS announced Monday that it has begun construction on an apartment community adjacent to historic Oxmoor Farm.

The project, called Upton Oxmoor, will include 301 units, a clubhouse and parking garage.

Tenants are expected to move in next spring.

