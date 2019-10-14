HARDINSBURG, Ky. — The Greenpoint AG plant is on fire in Hardinsburg, Ky.

The fertilizer in the plant is what is on fire, which makes it volatile to water.

Breckinridge Co. Sheriff's Dept. says they will be attempting to put out the fire with foam.

The Sheriff, Fire Chief and Emergency Services are on the scene.

According to a Breckinridge County Emergency Paging facebook page, they are urging people to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed until furth notice.

The page also says there is no immediate danger at this time.

The fire must burn itself out and that this will be an extended duration event.

