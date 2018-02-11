KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- New and disturbing details were released in the case of a Kentucky man who police said they arrested just in time.

Police said Dylan Jarrell may have been on his way to commit the school shooting and had a written manifesto detailing plans of how he wanted to become the next school shooter of 2018.

Dylan Jarrell had completed a lot of research. Police found notebooks full of information about past school shootings, where and when they happened, who carried them out and how many people died.

In court, the trooper who stopped Jarrell as he was backing out of his driveway, testified that Jarrell was moving his planned attack up. He lives just blocks from Anderson County High School.

They found an AR-15 in his truck, hundreds of rounds of ammo, a bulletproof vest, a written manifesto on his phone, and names and contact information for every major news outlet so he could send a mass email before his planned attack.

According to the Courier-Journal, Jarrell gave permission for police to search his vehicle and his home where they found much of the evidence.

Jarrell's attorneys claim this was a thought crime and he has pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threatening and harassing communications.

A grand jury will hear his case at a later date to determine if he will face new charges. His bond has been raised from $50,000 to $500,000.

