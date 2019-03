(LBF) You now have one fewer option for frozen yogurt and other sweet treats in the Highlands.

Lula's Frozen Yogurt & Treats announced in a Facebook post that it has closed. No explanation was given for the closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors," the post reads.

Lula's was at 1501 Bardstown Road, at the intersection with Eastern Parkway.

Read more on Louisville Business First.

RELATED: Fourth Street Live to replace food court with mystery concept

RELATED: These are the best places to live in Louisville