LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite receiving $10,000 towards keeping the city's pools open, Metro Parks said Louisville's public pools will remain closed this summer.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced in April that the four pools would close because the city did not want to begin the process of hiring lifeguards if they had no money to pay them.

NFL player and Louisville native Jamon Brown donated $5,000 in support of keeping pools open, with the Atlanta Falcons, his current team, matching the donation. Papa John's was also expected to donate to the cause, but a formal announcement has not yet been made.

Still, Jon Reiter with Metro Parks said the pools will remain closed because the budget cuts caused a significant deficit in their operating expenses.

"The pools have significant capital needs that need to be addressed and the operating expenses this year were a casualty of the budget cuts caused by the pension crisis," Reiter said.

Brown's and the Falcons' donations will be used to provide alternatives to people who had previously used their pools, Reiter said. Metro Parks previously asked for public input and are studying survey results to decide how the funds will be used.

Reiter said he hopes Metro Parks will have more on the alternatives next week.

