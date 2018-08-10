LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Here’s the good news: During the weekend of October 5 through October 8, Louisville Metro Animal Services completed 44 adoptions.

Here’s the bad news: During that same weekend, they took in 70 new animals, including 56 strays.

LMAS is encouraging people to check for their missing pets at shelters. Many of the animals taken in recently appear to be well-cared for and may be pets who just wandered away from home. If you have a missing pet, you can register it as lost on the LMAS website.

To ease overcrowding, the shelters are running special events on adoptions. Pay It Forward Free Adoptions are available for adult cats – 6 months and up – and large breed dogs that are 40lbs and up. Adoption fees are always waived on these animals for approved adopters.

RELATED: Lou. animal shelter at risk of losing 'no kill' status due to overcrowding

LMAS launched their Long-Stay Champions VIP Promotion last weekend. Long-Stay Champions are dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 80 days. Anyone who adopts a Long-Stay Champion will receive free wellness checks, free vaccinations, and a free canine license for three years. You can see the dogs that apply for this promotion on the LMAS Facebook page.

Animals can be adopted at the Animal House Adoption Center at 3516 Newburg Road or at the LMAS Shelter at 3705 Manslick Road.

To view more adoptable animals through Louisville Metro Animal Services, visit their website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV