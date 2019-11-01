LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For some, the only correct way to spend a snow day is sledding, and Louisville Parks and Recreation sent out a reminder to the public it will open hills in seven parks for sledding from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days when snow accumulation reaches 2 to 3 inches.

Designated sledding hills this year include Cherokee Park, George Rogers Clark Park. McNeely Lake Park, Tyler Park and Charlie Vettiner Park.

Joe Creason Park, across from the Louisville Zoo, will be closed as the park continues the restoration process following a cyclocross event in December.

Park users are asked to avoid sledding when hills are closed. Sledding on slopes that lack appropriate snow depth will cause turf damage that must be repaired in the spring.

Parks and Recreation said sledding when parks employees have not posted the “open” sign, and at all other times, comes at your own risk. If you see blades of grass poking through the snow cover; it’s not deep enough to sled safely.

Designated sledding hill locations:

Cherokee Park (Baringer Hill, intersection of Alexander Road and Scenic Loop)

George Rogers Clark Park (1024 Thruston Avenue, behind playground, near McKinley Avenue)

McNeely Lake Park (6900 Cooper Chapel Road, near Korean War Memorial)

Tyler Park (1501 Castlewood Avenue, on Tyler Park Drive side of park)

Charlie Vettiner Park (5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road, near Easum Road entrance)

Sledding rules:

Sledding is permitted on designated sledding hills when the “Sledding Hill Open” sign is displayed.

Sledding hills will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. as long as there is adequate snow to protect slopes; all sledding hills will close at 11 p.m.

Park vehicles only in regular parking areas to protect your car from damage.

No vehicles are permitted off the pavement in any park.

No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any time.

Those who use the designated sledding hills are doing so at their own risk. Bonfires will not be permitted at Metro Parks’ sites, and sledders are urged to carry a cell phone in the event of an emergency.

Please pick up your trash or use the designated trash bins for waste removal - or take trash with you as you leave.

Sledding safety tips: