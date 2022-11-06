Design firms wanted | Churchill Downs Racetrack wants to design new logos

Casey C. Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships for Churchill Downs Racetrack, said they want the event marks to "drive collectability."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack is looking for a design agency to create event marks for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, including the 150th running of the races in 2024 according to a press release.

“The event marks must further establish the Derby and Oaks as must-see global events, commemorate and celebrate the storied history of those races, and visually reinforce the Derby and Oaks brand with each mark appropriately suited for their event,” Ramage said.

The three years will include the 150th, 151st and 152nd running of the races.

The Request For Proposal (RFP) must include:

Final logo designed with and without a presenting sponsor and event date

full color, single color black, single color white and grayscale logos in eps, jpeg, png and pdf formats

animated logo graphic for multimedia and digital applications

Style guide and standards

For 150th Kentucky Derby only, branded graphics package for community uses

overview of agency history, business experience, portfolio of work and team structure

three case studies of a proven logo, brand and/or identity work in-market

overview of the design process, project objectives, barriers and solutions

three client references in the sporting, event venue, racing industry or similar

proposed timeline and structure for creative development

All proposals are due Friday, July 1 at 4 p.m. and all questions can be sent to Emily Shepard, director of design and creative for Churchill Downs Racetrack.

