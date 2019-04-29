LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum has dedicated the History of Churchill Downs exhibit to the late John Asher.

Asher was well-known for his work on WHAS Radio, but for the last two decades, his face was synonymous with Churchill Downs. The track's vice president of racing communications embodied horse racing, museum leaders said.

"John was so enthusiastic about all things horse racing and all things Kentucky Derby...so it is a great honor for us today to dedicate the exhibit to John," Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the museum said.

Asher died suddenly last fall. Part of Central Ave. at Churchill Downs was renamed John S. Asher Way in his honor.

Visitors can find the History of Churchill Downs exhibit on the first floor of the museum. Armstrong said they plan to have the finished mark honoring Asher completed by September.

