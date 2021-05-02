KDF unveils Derby Festival poster for 2021

The poster, created by Louisville artist Andy Perez, is a collage of nine previous Derby Festival posters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The official poster for the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) has been unveiled. The first posters rolled off the presses Friday morning.

The poster was created by Louisville artist Andy Perez. Perez is a visual artist, illustrator and graphic designer who used his desire to incorporate recycled materials to create the poster.

The 2021 poster is a collage of nine previous Derby Festival posters and features all of the trademarks of the Kentucky Derby Festival: hot air balloons, fireworks and a Pegasus in flight.

"I've admired the Festival's poster series since I was in elementary school. It's an honor and pleasure to create this year's image," Perez said.

The Derby Festival Poster series started in 1981 and has been a tradition for the festival ever since. Most of the series' previous posters can still be purchased on the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

KDF is currently planning to hold the 2021 miniMarathon and Marathon in-person over several days in April with a new course that allows for social distancing.

This year's Thunder Over Louisville, scheduled for April 17, will look very different from previous years due to the ongoing pandemic, according to KDF. The show will go on without spectators and it will not take place at Waterfront Park. People will be able to watch the show from home.

The Pegasus Parade will be held without spectators. More details about the rest of the Kentucky Derby Festival events will be announced at a later date.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.