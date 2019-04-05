LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People all over Louisville are partying into the night as we get ready for the Run for the Roses. At these parties, it's all about the celebrities enjoying our city and supporting a great cause.

Some of the biggest events this time of year are the Trifecta Gala and the Barnstable Brown Gala, which bring a glimpse of Hollywood to Louisville. These parties are just about rubbing elbows with famous people, they also give back to the community.

Check out a few of our favorite moments from the red carpet below.

Barnstable Brown Gala

Kevin Richardson

Eddie Montgomery and Jennifer Belcher

Jennifer Nettles

Master P

Trifecta Gala

Steve Harvey

Vivica Fox

Monte Durham

Star Jones

Congresswoman Maxine Waters