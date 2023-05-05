Hundreds prepare to show off cars on Broadway in Louisville

Derby cruising was a tradition that happened every year during the 80's and early 2000's.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the Kentucky Derby, a moving party normally takes over Broadway in Louisville. It's known as "Derby cruising."

Louisville Metro Police promised tight restrictions but aren't stopping it.

Several people in west Louisville said it gathers a huge crowd and one person said cars are "bumper-to-bumper."

"Like you couldn't even get through the cars they were so tight together," Tishawnda Spence said.

Derby cruising was a tradition that happened every year during the 80's and early 2000's.

The "no stopping" signs in the community are part of LMPD's promised restrictions.

"There will be no tolerance for blocking of traffic whether it be from cruising or whether it be from illegal street racing or drifting," LMPD Sgt. Steve Healey said.

Some folks told WHAS11 News they feel like a big family reunion has been taken away.

"They just automatically assume that we are going to mess up so just cut it off and that's not fair to our generation, that's not fair to the new generation," Spence said.

Although the gathering isn't as large as it used to be some people still sell their food or clothing to make money.

Derron Owens said the tradition helps with "being able to spend money in the neighborhood and being able to connect to the community."

Councilman Jecorey Arthur's district covers the cruising zone.

"The most lucrative as well, when we talk about the economy and excluding Black people from that, is really the equivalent to excluding Black people from earning wages and earning wealth," he said.

Some can even remember the days when their families sold their best products.

"They would sell tickets and raffle off TVs, DVD players in our front yard," Robyn Johnson said.

While LMPD put restrictions in place, west Louisville residents said perfect weather is great for cruising as they remain hopeful for a larger turnout to return someday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.